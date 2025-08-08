Man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming named

Hayden Donald Jason Tasker is accused of murder. Photo: NZME / Open Justice / Tracy Neal

The man accused of killing Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming can now be named as 32-year-old Hayden Donald Jason Tasker.

Fleming was killed early on New Year's Day after being struck by a vehicle while she was on foot patrol in central Nelson.

Her colleague Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay was critically injured and required surgery.

A third police officer was assessed for concussion. Two members of the public were also injured.

Officer Lyn Fleming was killed early on New Year's Day. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Tasker entered not guilty pleas in February to six charges, including murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and three charges of dangerous driving.

He entered guilty pleas to two charges - driving while disqualified and driving with a blood alcohol level of more than 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood

Justice Sally Fitzgerald made an order revoking his name suppression in the High Court at Wellington, on Friday morning.

A provisional trial date has been set for May 2026.