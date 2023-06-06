Man charged over death of woman in Kaikohe home

The scene at a property in Taraire St, Kaikohe this afternoon Photo: NZ Herald

Police have arrested and charged a 52-year-old man in connection with the death of Linda Woods in Kaikohe in Northland.

The man was arrested without incident during the execution of a search warrant at a nearby property this morning.

He will appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow, charged with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault.

Woods, 71, died on the night of June 1 after a struggle with a man who was discovered hiding in the Taraire St home she shared with other female family members.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said after the arrest today that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter but investigators had a large amount of inquiry work to continue with over coming days.

“I would like to thank the community for their cooperation throughout this investigation, particularly those who contacted the team to provide information.”

He said the community would have questions about the person taken into custody.

“While there are now a number of aspects we are unable to comment on, what we can say is that we are pleased to have brought a resolution for Linda’s whānau.

“Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community.

“We hope this arrest will bring some comfort to both Linda’s family and the wider community in Kaikohe.

“However, as this matter is now before the court, police are unable to provide further information at this time.”

Earlier today, two police officers stood guard outside a house on Taraire St during the police raid.

The property was roughly 150m away from the home where Woods was killed.

A family friend told the Northern Advocate they would be relieved if the man had been caught. ”We need to make our community safe again.”

Rameka Kaukau was visiting his aunty who lives across the road from the police cordon. He was checking to see if she was OK in the wake of last week’s killing.

Kaukau said they felt absolute aroha for Woods’ and her whānau.

He hadn’t seen any commotion across the street but said he may not have been there when police approached the property.

”We’re still in shock. How could anyone do that to an elderly woman.”

Kaukau’s aunt has lived on the road for more than 20 years without any major problems.

”This is unfortunate for Kaikohe. Another taint on this village when we’re trying to get out of that life.”