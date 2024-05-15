Man found guilty of murdering baby on New Year's Eve

Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch man has been found guilty of murdering his three-month-old baby on New Year's Eve in 2021.

The verdict was handed down to Michael Topp in the High Court at Christchurch today.

He was also found guilty of the serious assault of the baby.

Police acknowledged the verdict, saying today was about the child's mother and all those who dearly loved the baby.

"Michael Topp has been found guilty of the murder and serious assaults of his 3-month-old baby on 31 December 2021.

"A homicide investigation is a terribly distressing experience, not only for the family and friends of those affected, but also for the police staff and other agencies involved."

Topp will be sentenced on July 16.