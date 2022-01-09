Sunday, 9 January 2022

Man found unresponsive at beach identified

    1. News
    2. National

    eight_col_rip-curl-towel.jpg

    This photo was circulated as police believed the towel belonged to the young man who was found...
    This photo was circulated as police believed the towel belonged to the young man who was found unresponsive in the water. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police
    The family of a young man found unresponsive and alone in the water at Omanu Beach in Bay of Plenty are now aware of the incident, after the police sought help from the public in identifying him.

    Mount Maunganui police called on the public to help identify the man, believed to be in his 20s, after he was rushed to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition just after 3pm yesterday.

    A black and cream Rip Curl towel was found near where the man was rescued, and it was all the police had to go on as they sought to identify him.

    No-one who police spoke to at the beach at the time knew who the man was.

    As there were no other possessions with the towel, the police said they believed it was likely the man lives or is staying nearby, and had walked to the beach.

    They released a photograph of the towel at 7.40pm with an appeal for information from the public to help identify him.

    About three hours later, they confirmed the man had been identified and his family advised of his situation.

    They said the man remained in a critical condition.

    They have thanked the public for the assistance.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter