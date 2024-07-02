Man pleads not guilty to murdering 10-month-old baby

A 22-year-old man charged with the murder of a 10-month-old baby in Te Kūiti has pleaded not guilty.

He appeared in the Hamilton High Court this morning.

Baby Mustafa Ali was taken unconscious to Te Kūiti Hospital in June and died.

Interim name suppression for the defendant has been continued until a hearing on July 30.

A trial has been set for February 2026.

The man has been remanded in custody until the trial.