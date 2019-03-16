Man wanted to 'knife' mosque suspect

Armed police are guarding the courthouse in Christchurch. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A member of the public denied entry to Christchurch District Court says he wanted to get in and "knife" the man accused of yesterday's deadly terror attack at mosques.

Forty-nine people have died and 90 others have been injured after attacks on two mosques in Christchurch at Friday prayers.

A 28-year-old man appeared in court this morning charged with murder.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, whose address was given as Andersons Bay in Dunedin, appeared in white prison clothing, with manacled hands, and barefoot.

He smirked when media photographed him in the dock, flanked by two police officers.

The man denied entry to the court earlier showed The New Zealand Herald a knife he had brought along today.

"What the f*** has happened here," he said of the mass killing.

The court was closed to the public for security reasons, although media were allowed to attend.

The police Eagle helicopter - which flew from Auckland to assist local police yesterday - was circling the court precinct.

Some family members of those gunned down at the Al Noor mosque have also been at court.

Several told the Herald they wanted to "have a look" at the man accused of slaying their loved ones.

A vehicle drove slowly past court and a man screamed out "rot in f****** hell".