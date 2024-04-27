Captain Cook statue vandalised in Anzac Day attack

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Christchurch City Council contractor was called in to repair the damage on Thursday afternoon and was due to continue cleaning up the graffiti and protest messages around the square on Friday.
The bill to repair the damage in February cost ratepayers up to $25,000 after Cook's eyes were gouged, his nose cut off, and three of the four sides of the granite base were daubed with slogans in red paint proclaiming: ‘Happy Cpt Cook is Dead Day’, ‘The Crown is Complicit’ and ‘Landback’.
In the Anzac Day incident, slogans like “F*** James Cook”, “Free Gaza now”, and “No More Western Imperialism” were scattered around the square.
The vandals also used spray paint to deface the statue's base and placed stencil messages across the square.
The cost of the work is not yet known.
"It's a complex process with this stone, we will have to wait until [Friday] for the trained crew to clean it up."
It was sculpted by William Thomas Trethewey (1892-1956), who also created the Citizens War Memorial in Cathedral Square. Trethewey carved Cook in a heroic pose out of a 12-tonne block of imported marble. The statue was officially unveiled by Governor-General Lord Bledisloe on August 10, 1932.