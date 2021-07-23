Mattina crew test positive for Delta variant

The Mattina is the third vessel in New Zealand waters to have an outbreak of the coronavirus on board. Photo: Karen Pasco

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, all of whom are mariners.

There are no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Sixteen of the 19 mariner cases in MIQ are from the Playa Zahara, which arrived in Lyttelton.

These cases were previously under investigation but have now been deemed current cases.

Three cases were mariners who were aboard the MS Mattina, which is docked near Bluff.

The Ministry of Health announced last night the whole genome sequencing from nine crew members of the Mattina showed they had the Delta variant of Covid-19.

"This morning, the Ministry can confirm that a further three crew members onboard have tested positive for Covid-19. In total onboard the Mattina, there are now 15 positive Covid-19 cases.

"All crew who have tested positive will remain quarantined on board the vessel at this time."

Three crew members, including the ship’s captain, who have all tested negative for Covid-19, have been safely transported to onshore facilities, under the same strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE, regularly used to transport people arriving from overseas to MIQ facilities.

The captain on the ship was safely transported last night to a secure DHB-provided facility to isolate.

Two of the other crew members are being transported to a Christchurch-based quarantine facility today.

Viking Bay

Four crew members remain in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low.

The remaining 16 crew members remain in quarantine in a Wellington quarantine facility onshore, with plans underway for those crew members who have completed their required 14 days of isolation to leave managed isolation.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 101 historical cases, out of a total of 682 cases.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 80.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,499.