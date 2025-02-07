Moderate earthquake strikes top of South Island

Several hundred people have reported feeling a moderate earthquake in Seddon, Marlborough, on Friday afternoon.

The magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck 10km south of Seddon at 4.33pm, according to GeoNet, at a depth of 16km.

Almost 900 people have reported feeling it on GeoNet's website, and some people have also reported it on social media. Most were calling it moderate or mild.

Most people reported feeling the quake in Marlborough and the Wellington region.

It comes about a week after a 5.3 earthquake rattled the lower North Island on 29 January, centred 10km east of Eketāhuna in the Tararua district.

Within half an hour more than 23,000 people had provided reports of experiencing that quake to Geonet.