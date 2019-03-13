Murder charge over death of four-week-old baby

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a four-week-old baby in Kaitaia.

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid, Northland CIB announced a 22-year-old man was charged with Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere's murder this afternoon.

The man is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court tomorrow and the man also faces a charge of assault on a child in relation to a separate matter.

Maree died on February 19, police reporting her death was not accidental.

Results from a post-mortem indicated she suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain. There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.