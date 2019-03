Nation mourns massacre at mosques

man_lost_father.jpg Omar Nabi holds a photo of his father, killed yesterday at the Deans Ave mosque. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The nation is in mourning after the deadly massacre at two Christchurch mosques - a day which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as a "terrorist act" and "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

At least 49 people have been killed, and a further 90 injured, after gunmen opened fire at the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave and the Linwood Masjid yesterday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed this morning after a briefing with officials that death toll stood at 49.

None of the three people taken into custody yesterday had a criminal history here, or in Australia, Ardern said.

A fourth person arrested was a member of the public who had a firearm and was wanting to help police. Work was under way to confirm their identity.

ACCUSED APPEARS IN COURT

"The loss of life and the number of those who have been injured is tragic," said Police Commissioner Mike Bush, as he confirmed a 28-year-old man would appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning charged with murder.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, whose address was given as Andersons Bay in Dunedin, appeared in white prison clothing, with manacled hands, and no shoes. He smirked when media photographed him in the dock, flanked by two officers.

Tarrant is accused of murdering a man, whose name was suppressed by Judge Paul Kellar on grounds of undue hardship to his family, in Christchurch yesterday.

About 20 people remain in a serious condition at Christchurch Hospital following what police and Ardern described as terror attacks.

Canterbury District Health Board head David Meates said 90 people turned up with gunshot wounds at Christchurch Hospital and two community locations yesterday.

He said 12 were still in ICU, another seven are in the special surgical care area and one is in the orthopaedic trauma unit.

Meates said the remaining patients were in a range of different units and wards at Christchurch Hospital.

He said it was unclear whether there will be further deaths, but there were some very complex cases

mosque_0.jpg Christchurch residents react in horror after the mass shootings at two mosques in the worst terror attack in New Zealand. Photos: AP

Christchurch remained eerily calm the morning, with armed police out in force, manning cordons in place near the mosques.

Otago Daily Times reporter George Block is in Christchurch and said apart from police and media, hardly anyone could be seen on the streets earlier today. Usually busy sports grounds were empty, as residents choose to stay home and in some cases lock their gates.

An armed officer at the cordon around the Linwood mosque said people were still laying flowers at the edge of the cordon until 4.30am.

'COWARDLY ACT'

Omar Nabi, whose father was shot at the Deans Ave mosque yesterday, has visited court and expressed his displeasure he cannot bury his father because the body has not been released.

He described the killing as a "cowardly act".

His father, 71, was a refugee from Afghanistan and a senior member of the local Islamic community.

"I need closure on this," Nabi said.

"It’s outrageous to me. This isn't a good feeling man. Forty-nine people got killed - kids and grown ups shot in the back while praying. It is a cowardly act."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said graves were being dug for the dozens of worshippers killed. City officials were working closely with the community on the specific requirements of a large number of Muslim funerals.

mosque_hagley.jpg People have gathered at Hagley Park this afternoon. Photo: George Block

Meanwhile, friends and families gathered anxiously at a makeshift Family Support Centre near Hagley Park.

A man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he still had no news of his friend, who was in the Deans Ave mosque when the gunfire erupted.

His friend’s name was absent a list of those identified inside the centre and he was deeply concerned, he told the Otago Daily Times.

mosque_nash.jpg Aaron Nash left flowers for those killed in the mosques. Photo: George Block

A Christchurch man who delivered flowers to the Deans Ave mosque this morning said he did it as an apology on behalf of New Zealanders.

Aaron Nash (46) echoed the words of deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in saying "It's a sad day for New Zealand, we've lost our innocence".

Asked if he had a message to convey to the city's Islamic community, his message was clear: "We're just really sorry".

Richard Forsey, who lives in a house now at the edge of a cordon on Linwood Ave, was returning this morning after spending the night at his partners house.

He described the terrifying immediate aftermath of the shooting, when he saw armed police sprinting down the street, urging residents to remain inside.

However, he said he was saddened but unsurprised terrorism had come to his city.

“It was only a matter of time.”

He and other neighbours said the mosque had not been in the street for long, and many were unaware it was even there.

mosque_gregor1.jpg A police car blocks Deans Ave near the mosque. Photo: Gregor Richardson

WARNING TO STAY AWAY FROM MOSQUES

Commissioner Bush said officers had disarmed two improvised explosive devices found in a vehicle used by those believed to be behind the atrocity which has sent shockwaves through New Zealand and the Muslim community around the world.

"As the Prime Minister has stated, this has been designated a terrorist attack. This has been an abhorrent event and my thoughts are with all of those affected in Christchurch".

Bush said 41 people had been killed at the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave and a further seven at the Linwood mosque and urged people not to travel to mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".

Two of the injured are critical and this included a four-year-old child who was being transported to Starship Hospital in Auckland this morning.

In a statement this morning, police said investigations were in their early stages and they would be looking closely to build a picture of any of the individuals involved and all of their activities prior to this "horrific" event.

"There is no guarantee the risk is limited to Canterbury and we need all New Zealanders to be extra vigilant. Our message to you is simple: if you see something suspicious, say something 1 call 111 immediately."



Police said they are aware there are distressing materials related to this event circulating widely online and urged anyone who has been affected by seeing these materials to seek appropriate support.

"We would also like to remind the public that it is an offence to distribute an objectionable publication and that is punishable by imprisonment."

Police and the wider government will be working with leaders and members of the Islamic Community to provide assistance, reassurance and support.

img_3555.jpg Flowers at the police cordon near the mosque in Deans Ave this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

DARK DAY FOR NZ: PM

The magnitude of the tragedy was evident when an emotional Ardern fronted a press conference yesterday, saying it was "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

"There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence which, it is clear, this act was," she said.

"My thoughts and, I'm sure, the thoughts of all New Zealanders, are with those who have been affected and also with their families."

Ardern said the shooting was "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence", saying some of the many of those who had been "directly affected" by the shooting would be migrants to New Zealand.

"They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home," Ardern said.

"They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. This can only be described as a terrorist act," she said.

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to New Zealanders: "I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Christchurch today. Prince Philip and I send our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

"I also pay tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who are providing support to those who have been injured.

"At this tragic time, my thoughts and prayers are with all New Zealanders."

Messages of support have begun pouring in from around New Zealand and the world.

DONATIONS POURING IN

Nearly $1 million in donations has poured in to help the victims. The New Zealand Council of Victim Support Groups set up a crowdfunding page just before midnight last night.

In little more than six hours, more than $500,000 had been given to the Givealittle cause. The web page for the cause is now thought to be overwhelmed with traffic and is intermittently crashing.

A separate appeal on US-based LaunchGood was up to $463,000 this morning.

