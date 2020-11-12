New community case in Auckland with no link to the border

There is a new community Covid-19 case in Auckland - an AUT student who works in the city - with no link to the border, coronavirus response minister Chris Hipkins says.

But the city remains at level 1 as Ministry of Health and government officials seek more information.

The person became symptomatic on the morning of the 9th of November and was tested on the 10th.

The positive test was confirmed this morning and the person has been moved to quarantine today.

The person is one of three cases announced today, which include another community case linked to the border and a case in managed isolation.

Resident or visitors to Vincent St Residences at 106 Vincent St in Auckland CBD between Saturday and today should isolate and get a test as a precaution. Photo: Supplied

Health officials are going through the person's movements to contact trace and try to ascertain the source of the infection.

The person lives alone, has limited community outings and is a student at AUT and hasn't been to classes since mid-October so there isn't a concern of transmission on campus.

They work at the A to Z collection store in High St.

People who have visited the store at 61 High Street and residents or visitors to Vincent St Residences at 106 Vincent St in Auckland CBD between Saturday and today should isolate and get a test as a precaution.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said health officials were "urgently working" to work out where the person was infected and doing genome testing.

Bloomfield said he did not want to pass judgement on the person who got the test but then did not stay home and did not have information on whether he was advised to stay home

There is no review of alert level settings at this stage, said Bloomfield.

Sites of pop-up testing stations will be advised later today.

Hipkins stressed "we are in the early days" of information coming through.

There will be another press conference today, likely about 5pm.

Hipkins said they would give information as it came to hand.

Chris Hipkins (left) and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

He said the response needed to be calm and methodical and that information would be shared as quickly as it could be.

He repeated the message that "people are not the problem, they are the solution".

He urged anyone in Auckland with cold and flu symptoms to stay home and get a test.

If you are using public transport or flying in and out of Auckland, please wear a mask and observe social distancing, said Hipkins.

Hipkins said there was not enough information at this time to make a decision on alert level changes in Auckland.

Three new cases today

Bloomfield said there were three new cases today, including the case with no link to the border.

One is connected to the November quarantine cluster and has been in isolation since Saturday.

Quarantine cluster case

The latest case of the November cluster is a member of the defence force and went to the Little Penang lunch outing.

Anyone who visited that restaurant last Friday between 1 and 4pm should be "very aware" of symptoms and get a test if needed, said Bloomfield. All of the person's household contacts are isolating.

Bloomfield urged Kiwis to continue to use the Covid Tracer app as you never know when or where the information would be needed.