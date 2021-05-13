No new community cases in NZ today, one in MIQ

There are no new cases of covid-19 in the community today but one case has been detected in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health said the case arrived from Indonesia, via Singapore, on May 7.

The returnee flew here via Singapore and touched down in Auckland, where they are carrying out their 14-day managed isolation and quarantine period.

They tested positive on day 3 testing.

As of yesterday, the seven-day rolling average of new cases found at New Zealand's border stands at two.

Two people who previously had the virus have now recovered, the Ministry said.

The total number of active cases in the country is 22. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 2287.

Since the start of the year, there have been 59 historical cases of Covid identified - out of a total of 471 cases.

"A previously reported historical case has now been reclassified as a 'not a case' and has now been removed from our tally," the statement said.

Today's update comes as the Ministry's current assessment of the public health risk to New Zealand remains low - after a confirmed Covid case was identified in the community in Melbourne a few days ago.

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the genomic sequencing had confirmed the border link with the community case in Melbourne, and two people in New Zealand had contacted healthline who had been in locations of interest in Victoria.

They had been given health advice, he said.

Anyone who was at one of the locations of interest in Melbourne at the specified time cannot travel to New Zealand for 14 days from exposure, the ministry said in a statement.

"At this stage the Ministry is recommending that Quarantine-free Travel, between New Zealand the state of Victoria can continue with certain additional precautions in place. "