No new community Covid cases in NZ today

Sunday, 25 October 2020

    There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, and just one in managed isolation.

    The case in managed isolation was under investigation yesterday and has now been classified as a confirmed case - but they have already recovered.

    Three other cases have also recovered, meaning the number of active cases in New Zealand is 70.

    The Ministry of Health says all day six testing of the international fishing crew at a border hotel in Christchurch has also concluded and there are no new cases to report.

    Yesterday there were 11 new Covid-19 cases and all were in managed isolation. There were no new cases in the community.

    Five of the cases were part of the day-six testing of international fishing crew in Christchurch.

    The total number of confirmed cases is now 1579.

     

