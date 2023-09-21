No recession as stronger than expected growth reported

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

The economy grew 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, keeping the country out of recession and exceeding expectations.

And GDP rose 3.2 per cent in the year ended June 2023.

Economists had forecast New Zealand would rebound back into growth in the second quarter of the year.

Estimates for June quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ranged from growth of 0.4 per cent to growth of 0.8 per cent.

But higher dairy, forestry, and meat exports helped drive the growth of 0.9 per cent in the second quarter.

"Business services was the biggest driver of economic growth this quarter, largely due to computer system design," Stats NZ economic and environmental insights general manager Jason Attewell said.

Stats NZ today said manufacturing activity increased in the second quarter after five consecutive quarters of decline.

The rise reported today followed a flat (0 per cent) March 2023 quarter, revised up from -0.1 per cent, and a decline of 0.5 per cent in the December 2022 quarter (revised from -0.7 previously).

Westpac senior economist Darren Gibbs noted that after the small upward revisions "the technical recession has been revised away, at least for now".

Westpac was been the most upbeat of big banks, picking 0.8 per cent growth for the second quarter.

Many economists expect rising interest rates and low export prices could lead the country to slip back into recession later this year or early next.

"We’re expecting payback for the capacity-constrained, cyclone-caused, stunted growth over the summer period," Kiwibank senior economist Mary Jo Vergara said earlier this week.

ANZ has warned that any rebound would be a "dead cat bounce" - reference to popular stock market slang for a false rally, before a troubled company resumes its slide.