Not guilty plea to alleged rape, abduction of young girl

WARNING: This article discusses allegations of sexual assault that may be upsetting.

A 23-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a school-aged girl in Blenheim has denied the charge and will keep his name a secret for now.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was charged with raping a girl under 12 and abduction for sex of a girl under 12 near the Blenheim Railway Station.

It is understood the girl is of primary school age, while the accused is working on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The man appeared via audio-visual link at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday where he entered not guilty pleas to the charges through his lawyer Emma Riddell.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance date on June 22.

The alleged incident took place on April 2 when police were called to Sinclair St, Mayfield at about 9.50am before a person was located on Market St a short time later and taken into custody.

In a statement released at the time, police said the complainant was receiving support.

“While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” the statement said.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

- By Emily Moorhouse

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Christchurch