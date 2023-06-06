NZ passes 3000 Covid deaths

There were 12,028 new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand in the week to midnight on Sunday, and a further 59 deaths attributed to the virus.

There are 999 new cases in the Southern region.

The total number of deaths attributed to the disease is now 3001.

In addition, there were 278 cases in hospital at midnight on Sunday, with nine in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health said there was an increase in the number of deaths this week, owing to a backlog of deaths being coded.

It said five of the deaths were in the Southern region.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 1713.

Last week 14,371 new cases were reported and a further 43 deaths were attributed to the virus.

