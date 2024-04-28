'Absolute tragedy'': Community shaken by child's driveway death

Photo: supplied

The small settlement of Karaka has been rocked by the death of a child in a driveway crash, a local councillor says.

Police were called to Karaka Rd, in rural south Auckland, about 3.30pm on Saturday. However, the child died at the scene.

Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman said the community had been shaken by the death.

"We're a tight-knit bunch and this is a matter that will make people very affected, because of the loss of a child. That's an absolute tragedy."

Newman said he was making enquiries about the incident.

Police closed part of Karaka Rd while they investigated.

"Our thoughts are with the family involved, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

Police have not released any further details about the child, such as their age.

It was the second death of a child in a driveway in the space of a week.

Last Tuesday, a child was killed in a driveway crash in the nearby town of Waiuku.

According to government figures, New Zealand has one of the highest rates of childhood driveway deaths and injuries in the world.

On average, a child is hospitalised every two weeks after being injured by a vehicle in a driveway, and five children die every year.

Most children injured in driveway crashes are toddlers, with an average age of two.