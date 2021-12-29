Omicron case spent hours at Auckland nightclub

A person infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 visited Impala nightclub in central Auckland. Photo: Supplied

The first Omicron case to be active in the community spent four hours at a nightclub in central Auckland, as well as at another bar, jewellers, and two restaurants.

A person infected with the new variant was a recent international arrival who returned a positive result on day 9 of their self-isolation period, the Ministry of Health confirmed this evening.

They were in Auckland CBD on December 26 and 27, and visited the Impala nightclub.

The case arrived at Impala on Shortland St at 11pm on Boxing Day and stayed until 3am the next day.

Anyone who was at the nightclub at the same time is considered a close contact and is advised to self-isolate for seven to 10 days.

Earlier on Boxing Day, the person spent about four hours in the Commercial Bay Precinct - visiting a jewellery store and two restaurants - between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and again between 6.30pm and 8pm.

The Ministry of Health said close contacts are to get a test on day 5, or immediately if they have symptoms.

People can record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

Impala sits in the basement of the former Southern Insurance Building on Shortland St in Auckland's CBD.

Sunny Town China Taste, a Chinese restaurant in Commercial Bay, has also been listed as a location of interest between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on December 26.

Partridge Jewellers in Auckland's CBD has been listed as a location of interest between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Ahi Restaurant in Commercial Bay was visited between 6.30pm and 8pm, and Soul Bar between 9.30pm on December 26 to 3am on December 27.

Anyone at these locations are considered casual contacts and is advised to watch for symptoms for next 14 days, or if symptomatic to get tested immediately.

The person was not believed to be "highly infectious" at the time of these exposure events, the Ministry said.

A number of close contacts have already been identified and those tested have returned negative results. They are currently isolating.

Public Health are in the process of identifying and contacting all other known close contacts, and ensuring they also isolate and get tested, the Ministry said.

The case arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom via Doha on December 16 and is fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine.