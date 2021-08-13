There are no new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand today, but one case in managed isolation.

More than 2.39 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, meanwhile, have now been given out, the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

Of these, 1.51 million are first doses and 882,756 are second doses.

The new Covid case in managed isolation means there are now 44 active cases in New Zealand, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2558.

Last night the ministry took the rare step of addressing misinformation and rumours on its official Facebook page saying that Healthline - the 0800 phone number that connects people to registered nurses, for medical advice - was reporting people calling about lockdowns and community spread.

"None of the reported rumours are true. There are currently no community cases of Covid-19 or any imminent lockdowns," the ministry posted.

The reported rumours come after Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced that if the highly contagious and dangerous Delta variant of the virus arrived on our shores New Zealand would likely see a quicker move to a level 4 lockdown.

Hipkins also said that further lockdowns were possible and would come with little notice. As a result, people should have a plan in place in such a situation.