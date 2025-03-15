Saturday, 15 March 2025

One dead, one critical, one missing in Hamilton homicide

    Photo: RNZ
    A homicide investigation is under way in Hamilton after a man was found dead.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said officers were called to Beatty St, Melville, about 4.30am today. 

    A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

    Police are making inquiries and are trying to identify and locate a third man at the scene.

    They would like to hear from anyone who might have seen or heard anything, or who have any CCTV footage. Quote file number 250315/0371. 

