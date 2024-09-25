One dead in Southern Alps avalanche

The Arrowsmith Range in Canterbury. Photo: Wikipedia

One person has died in an avalanche in the Arrowsmith Range, in the Southern Alps, this afternoon.

Police were notified of the avalanche in Mid Canterbury at 12.25pm.

One person was trapped in the avalanche and was in a critical condition when recovered at around 1pm, police said in a statement.

"Tragically they died a short time later.

"Nobody is unaccounted for following the avalanche, the statement said.

Rescue helicopter pilot Dan McPherson told Stuff a group was in the area heli-skiing when the avalanche happened.