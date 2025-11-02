Sunday, 2 November 2025

One killed and two critically hurt in Waikato crash

    Police were called to the site of the two-vehicle incident at about 10pm yesterday. Photo: RNZ/ Marika Khabazi
    One person has died in a serious crash in the rural Waikato community of Rangiriri overnight.

    Police were called to the site of the two-vehicle incident at about 10pm yesterday.

    One person was found dead at the scene, while two others were transported to hospital in a critical-to-serious condition.

    The road was temporarily closed, while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and an enquiry into the crash remains underway.

