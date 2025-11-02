One killed and two critically hurt in Waikato crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died in a serious crash in the rural Waikato community of Rangiriri overnight.
Police were called to the site of the two-vehicle incident at about 10pm yesterday.
One person was found dead at the scene, while two others were transported to hospital in a critical-to-serious condition.
The road was temporarily closed, while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and an enquiry into the crash remains underway.