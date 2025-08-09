One killed, several injured in crash west of Hamilton

File photo: RNZ/Tim Brown

One person has died following a crash west of Hamilton.

Police said the single-vehicle accident happened at 9.10am on State Highway 23 in Whatawhata, near the intersection with Ferguson Rd.

Two other people have serious injuries, and one person has a minor injury.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

Te Pahu Rd and Ferguson Rd were closed for a period of time while emergency services were at the scene but have now opened.