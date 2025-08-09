One killed, several injured in crash west of Hamilton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died following a crash west of Hamilton.
Police said the single-vehicle accident happened at 9.10am on State Highway 23 in Whatawhata, near the intersection with Ferguson Rd.
Two other people have serious injuries, and one person has a minor injury.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
Te Pahu Rd and Ferguson Rd were closed for a period of time while emergency services were at the scene but have now opened.