One killed, several injured in crash west of Hamilton

    File photo: RNZ/Tim Brown
    One person has died following a crash west of Hamilton.

    Police said the single-vehicle accident happened at 9.10am on State Highway 23 in Whatawhata, near the intersection with Ferguson Rd.

    Two other people have serious injuries, and one person has a minor injury.

    The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

    Te Pahu Rd and Ferguson Rd were closed for a period of time while emergency services were at the scene but have now opened.

