Friday, 7 May 2021

One new Covid-19 case in MIQ

    1. News
    2. National

    There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand today but one in managed isolation.

    The latest case came from the United Arab Emirates and arrived here on April 24. The person tested positive on day 12 during routine testing at an Auckland managed isolation facility.

    It means there are now 26 active cases in New Zealand.

    With imported cases of Covid-19 down to a trickle, focus has shifted to the current situation in New South Wales that has seen officials scrambling to work out how an infection jumped quarantine and into the community.

    Yesterday evening thousands of travellers had plans disrupted after the Government paused flights from New South Wales for 48 hours as a precautionary response to two community cases in Sydney.

    The Ministry of Health today said New Zealand officials remained in contact with their Australian counterparts following the confirmation of two positive cases of Covid-19 in Sydney.

    The pause to the transtasman bubble is limited to flights from NSW, and began at midnight.

    At this stage, the public health assessment is that the risk remains low, the ministry said.

    Officials expected to provide a further update on the situation in Sydney later today.

    Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today the move to pause travel was so authorities could see what further results emerged.

    Overnight New South Wales health officials added more locations of interest in relation to the Sydney Covid cases.

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the risk was low, even though about 6000 people have flown into New Zealand from NSW since the Sydney cases emerged.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter