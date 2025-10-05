One seriously hurt in Christchurch assault

File photo

A person has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Christchurch yesterday evening.

Police responded to the incident about 6pm.

"One person at the address was transported to hospital in a serious condition, while another was taken into custody," a spokesperson said.

A guard was in place at Ollivers Rd overnight and a scene examination was carried out.

A 43-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was due to appear in court on Monday.