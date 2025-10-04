Police investigating sudden death in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. News National 0 CommentsChristchurch police are investigating a sudden death in the central suburb of Beckenham. Officers were called to a property on Eastern Terrace about 8.20am Saturday. Police said the death was being treated as unexplained. RNZ Related Stories NZ modern slavery victims estimated at 8000: report NZ international sportsman fined, disqualified for drink driving Protest urges Israeli sanctions, Palestinian statehood Paid parking trial on way for tourist hotspots Govt lowers free screening age for bowel cancer Homeless forced to leave church grounds Inquest hears effect of Whakaari eruption on victims Govt plan to make weapons for export Search intensifies for missing teenager Sex predator pleads not guilty to approaching schoolgirls Retailer ordered to stop selling car seats over safety fears Gaza flotilla supporters protest outside Peters' Auckland home More