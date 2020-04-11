Police catch 677 people breaching lockdown across nation

check_point_01_09042020.jpg Police at a checkpoint on Dunedin's Northern Motorway on Thursday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Police have caught 677 people breaching the lockdown rules since the Level 4 restrictions began just over two weeks ago.

The level 4 lockdown was enforced as of midnight March 25, and police have been out in force this Easter weekend manning national highways checkpoints and questioning motorists about their destinations.

Since March 26, much has been made of police powers and discretion when it comes to what people can and cannot do under the lockdown rules.

Earlier this week, new Police Commissioner Andrew Coster - who marked a week in the top job yesterday - announced there would be checkpoints across the country over the long weekend.

The fear was that people would try to scarper to baches and holiday homes for an Easter "break".

Aside from the potential of spreading Covid-19 by travelling, there is the huge risk of crashes that would necessarily tie up already stretched emergency services and frontline hospital staff.

"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this - please change your plans and stay home," he said.

"To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, police will be out and about checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only.

"It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk."

As of today there were 1312 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.