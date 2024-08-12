Police negotiators brought in to resolve Nelson 'incident'

Armed police set up road spikes at the bottom of Motueka Street. Photo: Supplied

Two people remain inside a house at the centre of a family harm incident that earlier led to several Nelson schools being locked down.

Tasman district commander Superintendent Tracey Thompson said emergency services were called to the address on Motueka Street at 10.15am.

There were four people inside the house of the time, two have since left uninjured though Thompson said one was transported to hospital to be examined.

"A significant police resource has been deployed to the incident, including the Armed Offenders Squad and the police negotiation team."

Lockdowns at five Nelson schools were lifted at about 3pm and Thomspon said they went into lockdown as a precaution, along with Nelson Hospital.

"The cordoned area has been reduced to enable entrance to Nelson Hospital for those who need to access the hospital, and to allow 'residents only' access to some streets."

St John has been placed on standby and an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a manager have been sent.

Victory Primary School told RNZ went into lockdown about 10:30am.

Nelson Intermediate School, Nelson College and Hampden Street School were also in lockdown.

In a statement Health NZ says Nelson Hospital has been placed in partial lockdown restricted to card access only.

"Visitors and patients are able to access the hospital via the main entrances which are staffed with security personnel to allow that access."

Near the scene Artistic Beauty Salon owner Karen told RNZ what she could see on Monday morning.

"Well I have been able to hear an alarm go off for about 10-15 minutes, and I have come out onto the roadside and up by the hospital between Franklin Street and Motueka Street.

"We've got two cop cars blocking the road and down the end of the street heading towards Vanguard. Up Vanguard Street we've got another police car blocking the road there and we have another undercover cop car with some police holding a gun," she said.

Nelson City Council said the incident was causing traffic delays on Waimea Road and surrounding areas.

The eBus route 3 was being diverted away from Motueka Street and Franklyn Street, it said, and this would likely cause delays on the route for the rest of the day.