Govt gives mental health telehealth services $10m boost

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey. Photo: RNZ

A $10 million dollar boost to mental health and addiction telehealth services will allow for tens of thousands more support calls and the development of AI tools to triage callers, the Minister of Mental Health says.

The funding would go to Lifeline, Youthline and Whakarongorau, allowing them to meet demand, increase the number of calls they could take, and develop AI-enabled triage and referral tools, Minister Matt Doocey said.

"Telehealth services are often the first place people turn when they need help. When someone takes that step and reaches out, they deserve to know there will be someone there to listen," Doocey said.

Providers told the government too many New Zealanders were waiting too long for support, with higher call volumes, more complex needs, and some unable to connect at all when demand was high, he said.

Lifeline, which was established in 1964, was one of the country's best-known mental health support services, but had not received dedicated government funding for a decade, Doocey said.

In October, Lifeline announced it could no longer take overnight calls as it appealed to the government for help to fill a $2 million shortfall.

Doocey said the $1.2 million funding for Lifeline would give the service the certainty it needed over the next year, supporting around 16,000 additional calls and interactions by phone, text or other digital channels.

Youthline would receive $2 million over four years, expanding its existing government-funded capacity by 44%, and allowing it to respond to about 4400 additional calls.

Whakarongorau would also receive additional funding to help meet growing demand, and $3.35 million over four years would go towards the development and implementation of an AI-enabled triage and referral tool, Doocey said.

The government would continue to make funding available beyond this year, with an open procurement process that allowed all telehealth providers to apply for longer-term funding, he said.

Last year, Coroner Meenal Duggall urged greater public awareness of the limitations of online mental health services following the death of a Canterbury 23-year-old who exchanged more than 500 texts with Lifeline in the days before his death.

In March, the Doocey ordered an independent review into telehealth services following the death of 13-year-old Annabelle Daza, who contacted multiple healthlines in the weeks before she died.

A spokesperson for Doocey said the independent advisory panel had sent the report to the minister, who would be receiving advice from officials on its findings in coming weeks.

She could not give a timeframe for the report's release, but said next steps would be decided once the minister had met with officials.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.