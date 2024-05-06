Ponsonby residents disturbed by fatal shooting

Emergency services responded to reports of a gun being fired on Ponsonby Road about 10.20pm on Sunday. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Residents and workers in Auckland's Ponsonby are feeling uneasy as the man involved in a fatal shooting remains at large.

The man who was gunned down after he and a group of friends got out of a car in Ponsonby Road had not been approaching the shooter, police said.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry told Checkpoint it appeared the victim just happened to be on the street on Sunday night.

A homicide investigation has been launched and a hunt is under way for the man police believe is responsible for the shooting.

The motivation for the shooting was yet unknown, police said.

Police are looking for this man in connection with the shooting. Photo: NZ Police

Leonie Hynds, who has lived in Ponsonby for 30 years, said the fatal shooting was disturbing news for the community.

"These sort of things seem to be happening more and more around New Zealand, particularly Auckland. The worrying part is the guns."

She said she walked down Ponsonby Road most mornings and hoped the man involved was found.

A worker in the area, who wished to stay anonymous, said crime and tension had been ramping up in the city.

"It's not great coming to work and seeing armed police with big machine guns standing down Ponsonby Road, not far from where you are working. It's definitely a bit of an uneasy feeling especially when you just work in a shop."

A blessing took place at the scene, where a man was seen sprinkling water on the ground and speaking, as others watched on.

A woman and a young boy were seen entering the cordoned-off area. They were seen hugging those giving the blessing.

The section of Ponsonby Road, between Richmond Road and Franklin has now reopened. Police are continuing to patrol the area.

Fire and Emergency staff have been investigating the ceiling above the scene of the shooting.

FENZ staff investigating the ceiling above the scene of Sunday night's Ponsonby Road shooting on 6 May 2024. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Police are now hunting a person who they say is extremely dangerous and that members of the public should not approach him.

"If you see him or know who he is, please phone 111 immediately."

Anyone concealing his identity or whereabouts could find themselves facing prosecution, Barry said.