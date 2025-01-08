Power grid saboteur released from prison

Graham Philip, who attacked the North Island power grid in 2021, walked free from Tongariro Prison this morning.

Philip, 64, a campaigner against the Covid-19 vaccination regime, was set free on his statutory release date despite the Parole Board saying as recently as last month that he remained an "undue risk".

The Parole Board has set conditions on his release and Philip will be monitored by the Probation Service for the next six months, with electronic monitoring and a ban on using an internet-capable device without permission.

The former IT professional from Taupō was sentenced to three years and one month in prison in December 2022 on seven charges of sabotage.

However, he had been in custody since he was arrested on 8 December 2021.

As time behind bars on remand is counted towards an imprisoned person's sentence, Philip has now served his full term without parole.

The Parole Board turned him down for earlier release several times, as recently as last month when Philip waived his right to appear before them.

"Since Mr Philip's imprisonment, it has become apparent that he has a mistrust of authority, which includes the New Zealand Parole Board," the board's latest report, dated December 16, said.

He has been reluctant to admit that he has caused harm and there are victims involved.

"The psychologist noted that he has a strong dislike and distrust of government agencies and associated professionals. There has been no rehabilitation and no safety plan oversight."

Philip attacked electricity infrastructure, intending to cause disruption to draw attention to the then government's Covid-19 response, which he felt was harming people.

Philip's release on Wednesday was announced by supporters on the Free Graham Philip Facebook page, which has 3400 followers.

"Graham was released from Tongariro Prison this morning and after three long and difficult years, has finally been reunited with his lovely wife [Marta]," the post said.

"Today will be the beginning of a new chapter for them both, where they can hopefully put the past three years behind them and enjoy a happy, peaceful, quiet life together.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers, love and support," the Facebook post said.

"The number of encouraging messages we have received and the outpouring of love has been very, VERY humbling!

"You guys are truly amazing and we will be forever grateful."

Details of Philip's offending are subject to a permanent suppression order, although it can be reported his attack was against Transpower infrastructure and resulted in a fire that caused $1.25 million in damage.

He pleaded guilty.

Under his release conditions, Philip will also have to live at an approved address in the Taupō district and stay at least 50m away from Transpower properties.

He will have to undergo a psychological assessment and do any treatment directed by a probation officer.