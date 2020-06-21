Reports of a third new Covid-19 case today

There are unconfirmed reports of a third person testing positive for Covid-19 today.

Early this afternoon the Ministry of Health reported two new cases in managed isolation facilities, bringing the total number of active cases to seven.

One was a toddler at Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility in Auckland, and the second was a 59-year-old woman who is at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility.

However, the Herald understands a person staying at the Novotel in Auckland has also tested positive tonight.

A woman, who only wants to be known as TK, said she has been at the Novotel since Thursday night after flying in from Australia.

A few hours ago she received a phone call from staff saying a person staying there had tested positive and everyone would need to be tested tomorrow.

"All they have told us is to stay in our rooms as there has been a case of Covid."

She said she had seen a nurse each day to have her temperature taken but there hadn't been any testing since she landed on Thursday.

"We haven't been tested at all, now we are getting tested tomorrow because of this one coming up tonight."

The Ministry of Health would not comment, only saying there would be an update at tomorrow's briefing.

Both cases announced earlier today were recent arrivals from overseas and both were detected within managed isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Neither involves community transmission.

The first case was the young child of the couple announced yesterday as cases who have recently arrived from India.

"We are pleased to report that all family members are doing well at the Jet Park Hotel, the quarantine facility in Auckland," the ministry said.

"We will not be providing exact details of the child's age but can say they are under 2 years old."

The second case is a 59-year-old woman who travelled from Delhi and who arrived in Auckland on June 15 on flight AI1316.

She was tested while at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility and was travelling with her partner, who has also been tested, and whose result is pending.

Active follow-up is now underway.

An update would be provided on Monday on this case and the follow-up of other cases from last week, the ministry said.

This couple are also now in quarantine at the Jet Park.

Everyone who was at the Grand Millennium while those people were there has or will be tested as part of the testing on days 3 and 12 that is now routine at all managed isolation facilities, today's statement confirms.

"This result was picked up in the woman's day 3 test and is an example of the new testing regime working as it should."

As of June 20, there were 36 children aged 0 to 9 in New Zealand who had been infected with Covid-19. All cases have since recovered.

There have been seven cases of Covid-19 detected in returning passengers in the last week.