Rise in new Covid case numbers in South

The number of new community Covid cases has increased slightly from yesterday, both nationally and in the Southern DHB area.

There are 6407 new cases across the country today, up from 5647 yesterday.

In the South there are 654 new cases, up from 523 yesterday.

Two more people have died with the disease, one from Wairarapa and the other from Whanganui. Both were men in their 80s.

The deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 862 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

There are 368 people in hospital with the disease, including 18 in ICU. There are 26 people in southern hospitals with Covid.

The Ministry of Health said a further two people who have travelled from overseas to New Zealand have been confirmed as having the BA.5 variant of Omicron.

Both people travelled to New Zealand and subsequently returned a positive RAT and PCR results. Whole genome sequencing subsequently confirmed the BA.5 variant. Following the first BA.5 case reported on Sunday, there are now three people who are confirmed to have the variant, all of whom travelled from South Africa.

Cases in hospital (MoH figures): Northland: 10; Waitemata: 42; Counties Manukau: 33; Auckland: 63; Waikato: 40; Bay of Plenty: 18; Lakes: 4; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 19; Wairarapa: 3; Hutt Valley: 4; Capital and Coast: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 59; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 3; Southern: 26.

Source: SDHB

Location of new community cases: Northland (146), Auckland (2,066), Waikato (441), Bay of Plenty (195), Lakes (106), Hawke’s Bay (186), MidCentral (225), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (143), Tairāwhiti (36), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (496), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (224), Canterbury (1,033), South Canterbury (96), Southern (654), West Coast (62), Unknown (4).

Source: SDHB

- ODT Online