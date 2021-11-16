Health Ministry briefing on Covid-19 vaccination rates

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has held a briefing about how high vaccination rates affect the response to Covid-19 including hospitalisation rates.

Dr Bloomfield was joined by Immunisation Advisory Centre director Professor Nikki Turner and Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, who is the general manager equity for the Covid-19 Vaccine Immunisation Programme.

Dr Bloomfield said this time last year, people were desperate to put a figure around what vaccination coverage could be achieved, and the figure being bandied about then was about 70 percent.

"We know because of Delta that we need to get higher coverage than that."

The 90 percent vaccination milestone is higher than what we would have initially imagined but we need to keep going, he says, it is not a target - it is a milestone.

As we get higher vaccination coverage, a larger proportion of people going into hospital will have been vaccinated, but there is an explanation for that, Bloomfield said.

"We're often asked, why 90 percent." Bloomfield says modelling shows 90 percent coverage gives a very high level of protection to the population and it is imperative to be able to manage the response to the ongoing Delta outbreak."

Turner says it is really important to have high coverage throughout all the communities.

"As Ashley has mentioned, 90 percent is not a magic bullet, we're not going to get rid of Covid with 90 percent coverage, so what we're looking at going forward is obtaining as high coverage as possible. The higher we get, the less hospitalisation we'll see, the less death we'll see.

"We could get really high coverage over there, but If we've left this community behind, when Covid arrives it will find that community.

"There is no point having a highly vaccinated central Wellington when small rural towns are missing out. Covid will find them."

Reducing risk of death and severe illness

The UK office for national statistics has just released data showing the age-adjusted risk of death is 32 times higher for unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated, Bloomfield says.

"That is profound difference. There are very few things I can think of in my public health and medical career that have been so protective and reduced the risk of death so much with such a simple and cheap intervention."

All those who have come out and been vaccinated are doing themselves a huge favour, he says.

However, the increase in the proportion of vaccinated people creates a "sort of counterintuitive thing" where more vaccinated people become cases.

Bloomfield says it was not long ago there was a roughly equal split between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

At that time, based on the protective effect of the vaccine, with 10,000 people, about half of the unvaccinated people would become symptomatic cases, leading to 250 hospitalisations. On the other hand, over 90 percent of vaccinated people do not become symptomatic.

"Even if ... the virus does come in contact with them, their body is able to get rid of it before they become infected or infectious to others."

With 90 percent of a 10,000 population fully vaccinated, it means 500 cases and 50 hospitalisations among the unvaccinated. There are a larger number of cases among the vaccinated population - "it's just simple maths, but even then less than half the number of hospitalisations amongst those cases".

He says the key thing is vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood someone will become a symptomatic case, and greatly reduces the likelihood of hospitalisation or death.

Prof Nikki Turner says the Pfizer vaccine is one of the best in the world - if not the best - performing, and we now have extensive data from around the world. The side effect profile has been clearly delineated.

"The data is really clear, that if you catch Covid [without vaccination], one in five people will have it severely and need support in hospital to breathe. Around 1 to 2 percent will die, and from the more recent data over 50 percent still have symptoms up to six months later."

She says with concerns about myocarditis - which can be a side-effect of the vaccine - the risk of getting that from the disease is about four times higher than the (very low) risk of getting it from a vaccine.

Equity in vaccinations

Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti says he wants to celebrate some of the firsts for vulnerable communities including overseas in America and Canada.

He says disability communities are doing really well, and there was a 3 percent to 4 percent uplift on Super Saturday.

Pacific organisations are smashing their targets, supported by churches and DHBs.

But he wants to celebrate some of the firsts for Māori. The first vaccination in New Zealand was a hauora in Auckland, the first mobile vaccination service in New Zealand as a hauora, and the first kaimahi to be trained to work alongside nurses was a hauora in Tairāwhiti.

In Northland, DHB clinics are getting in about 48 percent of the population, hauora are covering 25-28 percent, and GPs and pharmacies about 22 percent, he says.

What that means for Māori is 77 percent first dose and 61 percent second dose, he says.

There is a large number of rangatahi who need to get vaccinated and there has been a massive uplift in rangatahi coming out to get vaccinated, he says.

Before Super Saturday, Māori vaccinations averaged about 2000 to 3000, and that has since increased to about 5000 a day.

He says the key question is whether there will be another vaxathon, but "the second movie's never as good as the first", so it seems unlikely.

Shepherd-Wipiiti will be hosting a "fried bread friday" in Kaiti, in Gisborne so people can get vaccinated and get a fried bread.

"It's trusted relationship, right."

He says the other flip being seen is a lot more door-to-door intiatives, and the first question was 'how are you whānau'.

"Really important that they were using data that could show them down to which streets."

He says the ability to have a conversation in the house around vaccinations and see how it goes has been doing really well.