Rock thrown through couple's window narrowly misses woman's head

A Christchurch couple is left in shock, wondering why they were the victims of an overnight attack after a large rock was thrown through their window.

Kaveh Mazloomi and his wife had just gone to sleep in their Spreydon home when they were awoken by the sound of a large bang, just after midnight.

“It was windy last night, so I thought it was lightning next to my house,” said Mazloomi.

“I had my wife screaming, we turned on the lights to see glass all over the bed.”

At first, Mazloomi didn’t spot the rock - there was a draft blowing the curtains that came through a large gaping hole in the window.

It wasn’t until the curtains were pulled back that the object was found.

The rock, measuring 20cm by 16cm, landed right next to the wife’s head.

Photos taken by Kaveh show glass strewn across their bed, with glass lying on one of their pillows.

“It was pretty large, it couldn’t have been a kid that threw it.”

The couple live on Pony Lane, a no-exit street in Spreydon off Domain Terrace. It’s a quiet street with barely any traffic in the area.

Mazloomi said they don’t have any friends or enemies, it’s just them living in Christchurch for the past two years.

He has no idea how or why the rock was thrown through the window.

“I can’t emphasise enough, the window they threw it through was the most impractical window to target,” he said.

“If you wanted to break into a house or check out what’s inside, it’s the last window you would choose. I have no idea why it happened.”

The couple called the police and submitted a report of the incident.

Mazloomi and his wife, both working professionals, aren’t around home enough to discern whether the area is unsafe or not.

“I hear and read stuff, but you don’t expect this to happen to you,” he said.

“I’m probably going to need to do something, I just don’t know what to do. I can’t stop people from throwing things at my window, so something needs to be done, I just haven’t thought it through yet.”

- Nathan Morton