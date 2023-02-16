Royals show support for cyclone-hit Kiwis

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent a message to New Zealanders affected by the disastrous Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement today, William and Catherine wrote: “We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger.

“Kia haumaru koutou katoa [Stay safe, everyone].”

The couple signed off the message with their initials, W & C.

William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Photo: Getty Images

Their message comes after Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, shared her own message of condolence to Kiwis after visiting the Beehive Bunker yesterday.

The Princess Royal arrived in Wellington yesterday and met with cyclone response staff at the National Crisis Management Centre as her four-day visit began.

“My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said in a statement.

Princess Anne attended a Service of Remembrance at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington yesterday. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

“I have been given the opportunity to visit the national disaster and crisis headquarters today and I am impressed by the major efforts being undertaken by first responders, local and national agencies to ensure the best possible support for everyone, especially those still at risk.”

Anne was later pictured attending the Service of Remembrance at Pukeahu National War Memorial in the capital, after visiting Te Papa to see the museum’s Gallipoli exhibition. She is set to visit the Riding for the Disabled in Porirua, of which she is a patron, today and will visit Christchurch tomorrow.

Last month, King Charles III sent his own "deepest condolences to New Zealand" following the devastating Auckland floods.

He mentioned the city’s clean-up efforts after the flood in which four people died.

In the message, Charles said he had “long admired the strength and resourcefulness of New Zealanders”.

“My wife and I wanted to send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives.

“And our special thoughts are with the many others whose livelihoods have been so terribly impacted by these devastating floods.”

The King implored Kiwis to remain strong, brave and steadfast in the face of adversity.

“My most heartfelt prayers are with all those who are supporting the response and recovery efforts to help people repair or restore their homes and businesses.

“Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui. [Be strong, be brave, be steadfast]."