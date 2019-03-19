Second 'suspicious' fire at Kaitaia gun club

A fire at a Kaitaia gun club this morning is being treated as suspicious.

The club's building was badly damaged and Fire and Emergency said an investigator would be sent.

Club president Mark Shaw, who was unaware of the fire when contacted by RNZ, said he was stunned.

He said there used to be two buildings, but one burnt down in a suspicious fire in February 2018, and the club had been using the remaining building as its temporary headquarters.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said crews were called to the Kaitaia Gun Club on Okahu Downs Rd at 4.15am.

He said a small building about the size of a double garage had burnt down.

Mr Osmond said an investigation is under way.

Police confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious and were making inquiries.

There were no injuries, police said.