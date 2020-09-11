Second West Auckland school pupil tests positive for Covid

Another pupil at a West Auckland primary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Henderson North School has told its school community that the pupil was a close contact of a previous case has now tested positive.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed to the school that there are no close contacts at the school.

The pupil has been in self-isolation in recent days and was not infectious when they last attended school, said the health service.

It says the risk to any other students or staff is very low and the school should remain open.

It's the second school pupil to be confirmed positive this week.

Earlier a senior student at St Dominic's Catholic College was confirmed infected with Covid.

The entire school community has been asked to take a covid test after the girl attended classes for three days last week while infectious.

Surrounding schools asked parents to keep children home who had siblings at the girls' college as a safety measure.

Both school covid cases are connected to a bereavement sub-cluster of the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship mini-cluster.

There are now 25 cases from that event with 46 cases linked to the church.