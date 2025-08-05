Seriously injured baby rushed to hospital in Auckland

The baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital. Photo: LDR / Jarred Williamson

Police are investigating after a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital in Auckland with serious injuries overnight.

The child remains in Ōtāhuhu's Middlemore Hospital and is being treated.

Acting Detective Inspector Veronica McPherson of Counties Manukau CIB said police were looking into what happened.

"Police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances of how the baby came to be injured," she said.

It's the second incident involving a child in Auckland over the past week after a toddler was found in a suitcase in the luggage compartment of a bus travelling from Whangarei to Auckland on Sunday.

A 27-year-old woman has appeared in North Shore District Court charged with ill-treating a child.