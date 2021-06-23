Sydney Covid case: Wellington lockdown being considered

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there would be "quite a number of exposure sites" in Wellington. Photo: ODT files

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says health authorities are considering a possible lockdown in Wellington after a visitor from Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

Bloomfield revealed that the Sydney Covid-19 case was with his partner and had four close contacts. He said they spent time as tourists in the capital from Saturday, June 19 until Monday, June 21. The man became symptomatic on his Monday flight back to Sydney.

"We are assuming they were infectious in Wellington."

Bloomfield told RNZ's Morning Report today that lockdown is one option being looked at.

"Everything is on the table."

He said it was not yet known if the case has the more infectious Delta variant, but regardless - the response will be the same.

"And it is for people to act quickly to isolate and to be tested."

He said he hoped the Sydney traveller used the Covid-19 Tracer App while in Wellington.

Passengers on the traveller's flights Qantas QF163, which left Sydney at 7.05pm on Friday June 18 and landed in Wellington at 12.12am on Saturday June 19; and Air New Zealand NZ247, which left Wellington at 10.13am on Monday June 21, arriving in Sydney at 11.33am, are being asked to get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Potential exposure sites

Health authorities met this morning to produce a list of places of interest, with the first of number of potential exposure sites in Wellington released.

Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington, arrival at Wellington Airport, 12.05am, Saturday (June 19)

Rydges Hotel, Featherston St, 12am, Saturday to 9.10am Monday (June 21)

Unichem Wellington Pharmacy, Lambton Quay, 10.38am-11.48am, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa, 3.05pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, 4pm-5.45pm, Saturday

Jack Hackett's Bar, 8.45am-12am Saturday

Bloomfield said he believed there would be "quite a number of exposure sites".

The New South Wales health authority issued an alert late on Tuesday about the flights between Wellington and Sydney linked to the case.

It said passengers who were on one flight into Wellington, and one flight back to Sydney last weekend, are considered close contacts of a Covid-19 case.

The Australian state's health authority is urging anyone who was on those flights to get a Covid-19 test, and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said stage four close contacts had been identified and are isolating. Based on the time of the onset of symptoms and the CT score it is most likely the person had contracted the virus in Sydney before to their visit to New Zealand, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health's contact-tracing team has been in touch with the airlines about contacting passengers on the two flights to provide advice.

This is the first time an Australian traveller has brought Covid-19 to NZ, and since gone home, the ministry said.

Genome sequencing was under way in Australia to see if the case is linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

Quarantine-free travel from New South Wales to New Zealand had already been temporarily suspended due to the rising case numbers in Sydney, and will last at least 72 hours.

The Australian state yesterday recorded 10 new cases of Covid-19, and health authorities announced new exposure sites there.

The latest surge in cases in the Sydney Bondi cluster led NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to extend the state's mask mandate for all indoor public venues to midnight Wednesday 30 June.

Local government areas of Wollongong and Shellharbour, which had compulsory masks for public transport, would be subjected to the same mask rules as Sydney.

The Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre continued to be the main area of concern to health authorities on Tuesday.

New Zealand health authorities have urged travellers from the state who have been to a location of interest at the times listed to call Healthline, and isolate themselves until they can be tested for Covid-19 and then return a negative result.

Air New Zealand said the pause on quarantine free travel from Sydney meant 28 flights were cancelled over the next 72 hours.

