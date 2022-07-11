Monday, 11 July 2022

Teacher accused of inappropriate behaviour at Christchurch school

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: NZ Herald
    Photo: NZ Herald

    Allegations have been made about a teacher being inappropriate towards a student at Christchurch's Cashmere High School.

    The Ministry of Education confirmed the school had alerted it to the allegation.

    Ministry spokeswoman Nancy Bell said today that the school was aware it "can seek support and guidance from us to assist them if needed".

    However, she could not comment further on the specifics of the situation and referred The New Zealand Herald to the school's board of trustees.

    "We were made aware of the allegation by the school on 5 July 2022," she said.

    "School  boards of trustees are responsible for employment matters and given that this would be an employment issue it is inappropriate for us to comment further."

    The Teaching Council has been approached for comment.

    NZME has also sought comment from  Cashmere High School and the board of trustees.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter