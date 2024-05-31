Teacher grooms girl from 12, marries her at 22

A middle-aged teacher spent years grooming a girl he met when she was 12, starting a full sexual relationship with her at 16 and marrying her when she was 22.

The marriage did not last long and the woman, who had dropped out of school early and struggled with addiction, moved to Australia.

There, she told her story to the New South Wales Police, leading to charges being laid against the teacher by their New Zealand counterparts.

The man appeared in the Napier District Court this week for sentencing on four representative charges of sexual connection and committing an indecent act with a girl aged 12 to 16.

They dated from 2008 to 2010 when the young woman was underage.

The teacher cannot be named because it would identify the woman, with whom he lived for eight years. She has statutory name suppression.

The man refused to accept he had done anything wrong, taking the matter to a trial, where he was found guilty.

However, Judge Richard Earwaker said the man’s sexualised touching of the girl was “premeditated criminal behaviour” and a breach of trust.

“You were a teacher. She was 12 to 15. You were a person of authority she looked up to.”

He said the teacher met the girl when she arrived for her first year at an Auckland secondary school in 2007.

The teacher, who was then 50, started to pay the girl special attention at school and at a school camp.

He started touching her on her hips and bottom from the age of 13 and kept in contact with her when she moved schools.

Usually, the contact happened outside the school environment and the girl spent more and more time at the teacher’s house. However, the contact happened at least once at the school.

The touching, and later massages, became more sexualised over time and progressed to the point at which she was naked.

They also used cannabis together.

However, the teacher said he would not have sexual intercourse with her until she was 16, otherwise he would go to prison.

When the girl turned 16, she moved in with him and full sexual intercourse began.

Initially, the relationship was secret but her mother found out and, after some time, accepted it.

The teacher and the young woman moved together from Auckland to Hawke’s Bay.

His offending came to light when the woman complained to Australian police in 2021.

The teacher was spoken to by New Zealand police in 2022.

In court on Thursday, Judge Earwaker sentenced the teacher, now in his late 60s, to two years and eight months in prison.

He was also placed on the child sex offender register.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.

- By Ric Stevens

- Open Justice reporter