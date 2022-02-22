Tempers flare at Parliament protest

A white car was driven into the crowd as police armed with riot gear move in on the protest this morning. Photo: George Heard/NZ Herald

There are tense scenes again at Parliament this morning, as police clash with anti-mandate protesters.

Police armed with riot shields stationed themselves on streets in central Wellington as the protest against Covid-19 protection measures entered its 15th day.

Police yesterday established a hard perimeter of concrete blocks around key areas of the protest and made eight arrests, saying "genuine protesters are no longer in control of the behaviour" at the precinct.

This morning, people were pushing against officers on the intersection of Molesworth and Hill Sts.

The New Zealand Herald reported that a white car has been driven into a crowd of police and protesters.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a security tag around his neck - a security tag worn by many of the protest security.

A man on a loud speaker asked the crowd to calm down and a woman can be heard yelling that there are children there.

Police gathered around the Parliament precinct this morning. credit: RNZ

- RNZ and NZ Herald