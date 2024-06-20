Tens of thousands lose power in widespread outages

Northland lost power after a tower fell near Kumeu. Photo: Kawakawa Electrical Ltd

Homes and businesses are without power across almost all of Northland and the Far North.

In a statement Transpower said Northland lost power after a tower fell near Kumeu about 11am on Thursday.

The tower fell while a second transmission circuit supplying these areas was out of service for scheduled maintenance.

A spokesperson says most of its 65,000 customers are affected, but could not provide specific numbers.

Top Energy was also reporting outages from Kaitāia to Cape Reinga.

Photo: Top Energy / Screenshot

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo says residents and businesses should keep devices turned off for when the power comes back.

Cocurullo told Midday Report he was in a council meeting at the time and had been getting updates from officials.

"This is probably a one-off outage that I've seen in a long long time but this has taken the whole of Northland out so this has gone back to the time when we had Cyclone Gabrielle, with Cyclone Gabrielle, we still had Whangārei city up and running...where as this case here, the whole of Northland's gone."

Transpower was working to restore power, he said.

Police direct traffic amid power cuts in Whangārei. Photo: RNZ / Susan Edmunds

"They're trying to divert the power through those lines to get the power in Northland back up and going. They're still working on it."

He asked people to be responsible, drive safely and treat all powerline and power points as live.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising Northlanders that widespread power outages are affecting traffic signals on both local roads and state highways.

Drivers are urged to approach intersections with caution.

Police are at some intersections and NZTA asked people to follow all instructions. When police aren't there, standard give way rules apply.

Drivers must also be prepared for potentially dangerous road hazards such as flooding, slips, tree and rock falls, NZTA says.