Dead venomous snake found at beach

Yellow-bellied sea snakes are native to New Zealand. PHOTO: DOC

A venomous sea snake found at a North Island beach appears to have been fatally bitten by a dog or bashed to death.

The native yellow-bellied sea snake was spotted alive at Omaha Beach, near Auckland. It was photographed by a beachgoer and reported to the Department of Conservation.

Doc senior ranger Karl Fisher said when rangers arrived the reptile was dead. It has been taken to the department's office in Warkworth to be examined.

Doc had earlier warned the public to stay clear of the southern end of the beach and to keep dogs away.

Fisher said the snake was spotted by a member of the public, and a ranger was sent to investigate.

Yellow-bellied sea snakes are venomous and can be aggressive, Fisher said.

They are found throughout the Pacific Ocean and are native to New Zealand.

"It's very uncommon to see them on land, but with the extreme weather we've had recently, we are seeing all kinds of birds and sea life being blown ashore."

Doc said it was illegal to kill or possess a native sea snake, and urged anyone who sees this reptile to report sightings immediately by calling 0800 DOC HOT.