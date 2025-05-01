'Worst is over' for wind-battered Wellington

MetService says the worst of the wind is over in Wellington after earlier warning that the wild weather represented a "threat to life" and could cause widespread damage.

The forecaster earlier today escalated its wind warning to the highest level - red - the first warning of that colour since flooding in Dunedin in October 2024, and a first red warning for wind in Wellington since the system's introduction 2019.

The winds forced the cancellation of all flights in and out of the capital until at least 6pm today.

MetService Meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said winds would ease later Thursday into Friday morning, but there would still be gusts of 120kmh into this evening.

Rain would persist throughout the day and overnight, he said. It was likely to be heaviest about midnight with about 7mmh forecast to fall.

The red warning came amid gale-force southerlies in the lower North Island today, the winds some of the strongest winds seen in the capital in a decade.

The warning remains in place until 3am on Friday and includes Wellington City, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua.

MetService earlier said the severe gale southwesterlies with damaging gusts of 140kmh would peak this afternoon, especially about the south coast and exposed hilltops.

There was a possibility of "threat to life" from falling trees and other items and there could be significant disruption to transport and power supply. People should stay inside or seek shelter away from trees.

The winds were expected to begin to ease into this evening, however, it has forced the cancellation of all Air New Zealand flights and international ones in and out of the capital until at least 6pm.

MetService's Mount Kaukau weather station in Wellington was no longer working after wind gusts of up to 150kmh.

Power has been cut to an estimated 1000 properties in the capital. Wellington Electricity has unplanned power outages in Hutt Central and Woburn, Eastbourne Wainuiomata and Wainuiomata Coast, and Ohariu.

Some workers and school pupils have been sent home.

Wild seas crashed onto roads in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, this morning. Photo: RNZ

Meanwhile, South Wairarapa District Council say Cape Palliser Rd has been closed due to high seas and debris.

Hutt City Council says they have also had a number of weather issues, including a slip on Wainuiomata Hill and surfacing flooding in some areas.

In Wellington City, there is a downed power line on Reef St in Island Bay and a sheet of corrugated iron came loose on a house on The Terrace.

60th birthday trip 'down the drain'

Air New Zealand has cancelled all Wellington arrivals and departures until 6pm, including international flights. Jetstar and Sounds Air have cancelled all flights for the remainder of the day.

"Current conditions are expected to continue impacting our network throughout the day, so we encourage customers travelling to check the Air New Zealand app or the arrivals and departures page on our website for the latest updates," chief operating officer Alex Marren said earlier.

Jetstar cancelled several flights this morning and had one diverted.

"Safety is our number one priority and our teams are continuing to monitor the conditions for flights later today," a spokesperson said.

An airport spokesperson this afternoon said disruptions were likely to continue for the coming days.

A passenger at Wellington Airport to was heading to Auckland with her husband to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Joanne Quinn said the celebration, which had been a surprise for her husband, had taken about eight months to plan. But on arriving at Wellington Airport the couple found they weren't going anywhere.

Quinn told an RNZ reporter at the scene they were unlikely to be able to get a flight today or tomorrow.

Wellington Airport had winds of 110km/h on Thursday. Photo: RNZ

Pearl Ropeti was meant to be flying to Fiji, via Auckland, also to attend a 60th birthday.

She said she had been planning the trip for the last six months and now the week long trip was "down the drain."

"[The airline] is saying it doesn't look like over the next couple of days they're going to be able to book flights to fly out of Wellington."

Ropeti said they hoped to get a refund through their insurance.

Meanwhile, Ashley Doyle was urgently flying to Auckland, as a family member had died.

He said to rebook another flight to Auckland was also triple the price of the fare he had paid. "It's really frustrating."

Ferries going nowhere

Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled through to at least late on Friday afternoon because of the high swells.

Interislander has cancelled sailings through to 4pm on Friday between Wellington and Picton and 9pm between Picton and Wellington.

Bluebridge has cancelled all sailings through to Saturday morning.

Both ferry companies have scheduled additional sailings over the weekend to accommodate affected customers.

Red wind warning - What officials say to do:

The MetService red wind warning for Wellington City, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua is in place until 3am on Friday.

"We are advising people to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel. If you need to travel this afternoon or evening, plan ahead as strong winds can make driving hazardous, "Wellington Region Emergency Management spokesperson Dan Neely said.

During strong winds, people should:

• Stay away from windows and doors. Shelter in the middle of the house preferably in an internal room such as a bathroom.

• Do not walk around outside or drive unless absolutely necessary.

• Bring pets indoors and move stock to shelter.

• Listen to your local radio station for information.

• Power cuts are possible in severe weather. Unplug small appliances which may be affected by electrical power surges. If power is lost unplug major appliances to reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored.

• If you, your family and/or your property are at risk, immediately contact emergency services on 111.