NZ cardinal: Pope's farewell 'amazing', daunting task ahead

Cardinals attend the Pope's funeral in St Peter’s Square. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's only cardinal, John Dew, says he feels incredibly privileged to have attended Pope Francis' funeral.

Thousands gathered at the Vatican to mourn the late pope, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years before his death from a stroke on Monday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was also there, as were other world leaders including Ukraine's Volodymor Zelensky, United States President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister.

Cardinal Dew said the enthusiasm and desire for people to come and farewell the Pope had been outstanding.

Cardinal John Dew. Photo: supplied

"St Peter's Square was absolutely packed and all the streets around, and the amazing thing was there were 50 heads of state and that's pretty rare for that to happen, for a pope anyway.

"It just speaks volumes about the esteem that he was held in and how much people appreciated what he offered the world.

"From where I was sitting at the funeral mass this morning, I could look across and see President Macron, President Trump, Prince William and President Zelensky, all those people lined up, which again I think speaks volumes of how much Pope Francis has appealed to people."

Cardinal Dew said the Mass itself was "very beautifully done, very simply done", allowing the diversity of the Church to be seen through prayer, language and music.

"The silence, too, at times, was amazing. There were thousands and thousands of people there, but just before we sung the Litany of the Saints, there was this absolute silence."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon with Tara Morton, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the Holy See, pay their respects at the coffin of Pope Francis in St Peter's Basilica. Photo: Supplied

Meanwhile, Luxon told 1News that attending the funeral was a "tremendous privilege" to be there representing New Zealand and all the Catholic community back at home.

"To see all those world leaders coming to acknowledge him and to recognise his passing, but also, most importantly, the legacy and the life that he lived."

Cardinal Dew expected a decision would be made by the end of the week about when the conclave to choose a new pope would begin.

"It's a bit daunting to think I'll be going into the conclave to be part of the process of electing a new pope, but I also know that I and everybody else is really supported by the prayers from all around the world, so that's very much appreciated."

He believed the next pope would need to be a leader in terms of faith and living the gospel himself, and someone who encouraged others to live the gospel.

Cardinal Dew will become the third New Zealander to participate in a conclave when it begins next month.