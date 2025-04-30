'Just appalling': Mum vents anger after son injured in hit-and-run

Brendon Renwick was struck by a van while crossing at the intersection of Carmen and Buchanans Rds. Brendon and his mother Angela want police to find the driver who hit him. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

A Christchurch mother is frustrated by a lack of communication from police after her son was injured in a hit-and-run.

Angela Renwick says she has not heard from police since making a statement at the central police station on April 13.

Her 15-year-old son, Brendon, suffered significant bruising and has ongoing issues from a concussion after he was hit by a maroon minivan while using a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Buchanans and Carmen Rds in Hei Hei.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 12 about 4pm.

Renwick said the police officer who took her statement said it could take up to three weeks to access and review footage from the intersection’s cameras.

“This driver shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this,” Renwick told The Star.

“They need to be locked up. Hitting a child and then not stopping, it’s just appalling.”

Renwick and Brendon are hopeful the vehicle and driver can be identified through the camera footage.

When contacted by The Star, police would not confirm whether the footage had been accessed or reviewed, or why they had not been in contact with Renwick.

A police spokesperson said an investigation was underway to identify the driver but declined to comment on specific steps being taken or when the footage would be reviewed.

“The victim and his family will be kept updated as the investigation progresses.”

Renwick said: “It’s not very good to hear that. It’s taking too long to get information from them.”

The intersection’s traffic light cameras are operated by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

The driver was turning right from Buchanans Rd onto Carmen Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

An NZTA spokesperson said no police request for camera footage had been received but police are able to check the footage directly themselves.

“If the request comes in more than three weeks after the event in Christchurch, it may well have been filmed over by then, so it is essential requests are sent to us promptly.”

Renwick and her son are appealing for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Brendon, a year 11 student at Christchurch Boys’ High School, was crossing Carmen Rd on his way to visit a friend.

“I could see the van in my peripheral right before it hit me. It was way too late to move so I just braced for impact,” he said.

Brendon limped to the side of the road and a passerby helped him until his mother arrived and drove him to hospital. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The van hit Brendon on his right side, throwing him onto the bonnet before he hit the pavement hard.

“It came out of nowhere. I hit my head, but I was running on adrenaline because I was scared of another car hitting me.”

Brendon limped to the side of the road, where a passerby helped him until his mother arrived and drove him to hospital.

The minivan drove off after the incident.

“I felt pretty stink that they didn’t stop or anything. They didn’t care at all.

“I can get around slowly at the moment. I’m mostly scared about crossing roads now,” Brendon said.