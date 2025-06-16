Meth worth $7.5m found in backpack

Contents of the unaccompanied bag. Photo: Supplied / Customs

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport have prevented about 25 kilograms of methamphetamine from hitting the streets.

The illicit drug was in an unaccompanied backpack which had arrived on a flight from San Francisco, US on June 14.

The bag was referred to Customs by border partners after some inconsistencies in x-ray imaging.

Customs officers located a vacuum-sealed package inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

New Zealand Customs Service estimate the amount of methamphetamine that was found had an approximate street value of $7.5 million.

Not only that, chief customs officer, Tracy Henderson said had the package managed to cross the border, it could have caused around $26 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

"Customs continues to work closely with our border agency colleagues to disrupt the organised criminal groups behind these drug importations," she said.

"Border agencies work swiftly to investigate any suspicious activity through our airport. It's the sharp instincts of skilled frontline officers that continue to stop illicit drugs from making it into our communities."

Henderson said it has been a busy year for the Auckland Airport team, and many of the successes were the result of the trust and respect amongst partner and border agencies.